Inbound I-57 traffic is being diverted at I-294 for an Illinois State Police investigation near Longwood Manor on the South Side.

Shooting reported on I-57; inbound traffic being diverted at 147th Street: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting was reported on Interstate 57 the city's South Side on Monday afternoon, Illinois State Police said.

No injuries were reported after shots were fired on I-57 northbound near 127th Street, police said.

Authorities are diverting traffic off of the inbound I-57 at 147th Street for their investigation.

Chopper 7HD captured Illinois State Police investigating.

Police said traffic would be diverted for about two hours, and did not immediately provide further information about the investigation.

