NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) --Illinois State Police continued Monday to investigate the weekend crash that killed Trooper Chris Lambert on I-294 in Northbrook.
Funeral arrangements were not finalized, but his body was transported to Donnellan Family Funeral Home in Skokie on Sunday.
Lambert was headed home to Highland Park when he stopped to investigate a three-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes of I-294 near Willow Road in Northbrook. He stopped to position his vehicle on the left-hand lane to protect those involved in the crash. He was standing outside of his vehicle when he was struck by an oncoming motorist.
No one has been charged in the crash. The driver of the vehicle that hit Lambert stopped and was cooperating with police, authorities said.
Meanwhile, his family and friends shared stories about Lambert, a 34-year-old father of a 1-year-old girl.
"He always encouraged me to show up and give it my all, even while off duty," said Johnson. "He taught me to never give up, give 110 percent and nothing less. Always smile, no matter what it is, and never give up," said Nate Johnson, a law enforcement student who said Lambert was his mentor.
Johnson, who aspires to be an Illinois State Police trooper, recalled his ride-along with Lambert fondly, saying that he went out of his way to make him feel welcomed.
"I requested to be with him but they said he was off, and he changed his whole shift just to be with us. That really meant a lot to me. I want to go in to law enforcement because I want to help people. I want to be like Trooper Lambert," Johnson said.