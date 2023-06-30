Illinois Weather: Storm cleanup underway downstate after derecho moves through area

Cleanup from storm damage in central Illinois near Springfield is underway after a derecho moved through the area Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clean-up underway in several places across central Illinois after powerful storms raced across the state.

ComEd crews are gearing up to head downstate to respond to Thursday night's storm damage.

More than 120 ComEd employees and contractors will be heading to Peoria, where more than 100,000 Ameren customers are without power Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the city of Springfield declared a state of emergency and is under a curfew after a derecho moved through the area.

Video from Springfield shows downed tree branches and a semi-truck that was flipped on its side.

That storm also hit Champaign, bringing heavy rain as well as Farmer City, where survey teams are investigating whether a tornado hit the area.

Close to home, Kankakee County dealt with flash flooding and lightning.

Champaign's air quality index is now considered healthy, knocking away the Canadian wildfire smoke after those strong storms moved through.