High demand for recreational marijuana leaves some Chicago dispensaries with low supply

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Recreational marijuana is in short supply in Illinois Sunday night as the high demand continues across the state.Some shops are now only serving medical marijuana patients while they wait for more of their recreational supply to arrive.Recreational users were turned away at Midway Dispensary Sunday morning because the supply sold out Saturday."We exceeded our expectations about how much stuff we had, and the number of purchasers we were allowed to service, so that was a good thing," said Neal McQueney, the dispensary's owner.Midway Dispensary said they'll only serve medical marijuana users until January 10."But be patient. Wait for the cultivators, the license cultivators medical to continue to grow and produce their stocks so they can transfer it to dispensaries for adult-use sales,"But Midway Dispensary isn't alone.Dispensary 33 in Uptown said it's out of recreational marijuana until the middle of next week.THC Dispensary on the Near West Side said it's giving medical patients priority. The dispensary ran out of recreational marijuana on Sunday, but hope to have the product by Monday morning.Chris Hedberg said he's been lining up for recreational weed since legalization, but he hasn't been having much success."Kind of expected that to be the case, you know, it is popular and now it is legal in Chicago, so it makes sense that it would sell out pretty fast," Hedberg said.Chicago supplies could be expected to run thin.The industry's professional association said the first license to grow recreational was awarded only last summer.With dispensaries purchasing from cultivators, it takes time to develop the supply chain."You could kind of see it coming a bit," said customer Brian Buh. "I know Illinois sold like the most ever for state just opening so, so I guess I kind of understand. What are you going to do?"Illinois Sunnyside Dispensaries will close their doors Monday, just to give staff a day off for working five straight, 14-hour days.The Lakeview, Elmwood Park, Rockford and Champaign locations will also close.The dispensaries said they do not have a supply shortage, and plan to reopen Tuesday.