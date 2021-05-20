Indiana, Illinois rank in top 5 states for Black victims of homicide in 2018, study says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Indiana and Illinois were among the top five states with the highest Black homicide victimization rates in 2018, according to a new study by the Violence Policy Center.Indiana ranked third, Illinois rounded out the top five. Missouri ranked fist.The majority of the victims were killed by guns, the study found.The Black homicide victimization rate in the United States was 18.18 per 100,000 in 2018, according to the study. In comparison, the overall national homicide victimization rate was 4.92 per 100,000. For whites, the national homicide victimization rate was 2.83 per 100,000."The goal of our work for this and other studies is to help support community advocates, organizations on the ground working to stop this violence," said Josh Sugarmann, the Violence Policy Center executive director.The Gun Violence Prevention PAC is calling on Illinois legislators to pass the Block Illegal Ownership And Fix The FOID (BIO) Bill. It tackles background checks for gun sales, funding for community mental health services and the removal of guns from people with revoked FOID cards."I strongly believe this legislation is going to improve our public safety and address public health crisis that is gun violence in our communities," said state Senator Ram Villivalam.Kathleen Sances, the president of the Gun Violence Prevention PAC, said the Violence Policy Center adds to the urgency of passing the legislation."Gun violence is an equity issue, and we must act now to get communities across our state moving in the right direction," she said.Trevon Bosley is a gun violence survivor. He lost his cousin and brother in shootings. He said he supports the legislation."The consequences of inaction of gun violence are there more children's blood will be flying through the streets, and more families will be living without their loved ones like me." Bosley said.