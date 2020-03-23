coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus Indiana: Stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Holcomb

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has issued a stay-at-home order for all residents in the state to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The order goes into effect at 11:59 .m. Eastern Time on Tuesday and will end at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 6.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Indiana: 259 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths so far

The order is mandatory, but allows for people to leave in order to go on essential business or work, including getting take-out food at restaurants, getting groceries, seeking medical care, or to taking care of others or to work in an essential business. For a list of essential businesses, click here.

"I'm setting the example by sending state government personnel home to work to the maximum extent possible and closing our facilities to public interaction beginning Tuesday, for at least the next two weeks," said Gov. Holcomb.

As of Monday, Indiana has reported 259 cases of coronavirus and seven deaths.

RELATED: Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world
