Coronavirus Indiana: What is and isn't allowed during a stay-at-home order

INDIANA (WLS) -- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has issued a stay-at-home order for all residents in the state to combat the spread of COVID-19.
RELATED: Illinois stay-at-home rules
The order goes into effect at 11:59 .m. Eastern Time on Tuesday and will end at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 6.
RELATED: Coronavirus in Indiana: 259 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths so far
The order is mandatory, but allows for people to leave in order to go on essential business or work, including getting take-out food at restaurants, getting groceries, seeking medical care, or to taking care of others or to work in an essential business. A list of essential businesses is available on the state's website
"I'm setting the example by sending state government personnel home to work to the maximum extent possible and closing our facilities to public interaction beginning Tuesday, for at least the next two weeks," said Gov. Holcomb.
As of Monday, Indiana has reported 259 cases of coronavirus and seven deaths.
RELATED: Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world
Why is this happening?
The data available at this point suggests that social isolation will help to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The hope is to keep the community need below the capacity of hospitals. Indiana joins a growing number os states who have issued these orders.
What can happen if someone breaks the order?
Indiana State Police will work with local law enforcement to enforce this order. The Indiana State Department of Health and the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission will enforce the restaurant and bar restrictions.
What is an essential business?
Essential businesses and services include but are not limited to grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, police stations, fire stations, hospitals, doctor's offices, health care facilities, garbage pickup, public transit, and public service hotlines such as SNAP and HIP 2.0.A list can be found on the state's website.
What is an essential activity?
Essential activities include but are not limited to activities for health and safety, necessary supplies and services, outdoor activity, certain types of essential work, and to take care of others.
A full list can be found on the state's website.
Can I still take my dog for a walk?
Yes, but be sure to maintain social distancing while doing so.
Are hospitals receiving extra support?
The Indiana National Guard is assisting in distributing hospital supplies the state receives.
How can I help?
Donate blood! Donating blood is crucial to ensuring that hospitals have enough blood for patients that need it.
RELATED: Urgent call for blood donation due to COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus Indiana: What is and isn't allowed during a stay-at-home order
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News