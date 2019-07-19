Indiana man wanted for killing his German Shepard puppy in front of witnesses, child

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed a puppy in front of witnesses, including a 3-year-old child.The Lake County Sheriff's Office said officers were called to the 3900-block of West 47th Avenue in Calumet Township near Gary on May 25 after receiving reports of shots fired. There, they said 43-year-old Kenneth C. Jennings fatally shot his dog in front of other people, including the child.Witnesses told police Jennings was angry because his German Shepard mix puppy attempted to visit with people who were standing nearby.The witnesses said Jennings grabbed the puppy by the scruff of the neck, took it to his yard and shot the dog in the head.Witnesses also told police a child was playing nearby at the time.Jennings is charged with Torturing or Mutilating a Vertebrate Animal, a level 6 felony, for shooting the dog in the head. He was also charged with Criminal Recklessness Committed with a Deadly Weapon for shooting the gun near witnesses as the time the puppy was killed.A warrant is currently out for his arrest.