silver alert

Indiana Silver Alert issued for 2 missing girls in 'extreme danger,' police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- A Silver Alert has been issued in Indiana for two young girls believed to be in "extreme danger," according to Indiana State Police.

The Merrillville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 11-year-old Jessica Cruz and 7-year-old Sharai Correa.

The girls were last seen with 49-year-old Maria Correa-Cruz just before 1 p.m. Friday in Merrillville, Indiana, which is 142 miles northwest of Indianapolis, police said.

Jessica is 5 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and white shorts. Sharai is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.

The group may be in a red 2000 Chevrolet Suburban with Illinois license plate E705992.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either girl should contact Merrillville Police at (219) 660-0028 or call 911.
