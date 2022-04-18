Silver Alert issued for 5-month-old boy missing from South Bend, IN

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WLS) -- A 5-month-old boy is missing in Indiana, and a statewide Silver Alert has been declared.Elkhart County officials are investigating the disappearance of Messiah Morales, who was last seen with his mother, Alexis Morales, at 6 p.m. last Tuesday.Messiah Morales is missing from South Bend, Indiana.He is 24 inches and 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.Alexis Morales is 27 years old; 5-feet, 6-inches tall; with black hair and brown eyes, Indiana officials said.The two were last seen in a Silver 2006 BMW X5 SUV with Indiana license plate MULALUV.Anyone with information on Messiah Morales is asked to contact the Elkhart Sheriff's Office at 574-533-4151 or 911.