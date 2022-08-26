Indiana State University student helps rescue survivors of deadly crash involving football players

Indiana State students were driving up to 90 miles per hour before the fatal crash that killed Christian Eubanks and Caleb VanHooser, a survivor told police.

RILEY, Ind. (WLS) -- A young man who witnessed a deadly crash involving Indiana State University students ended up helping rescue two survivors.

Lucas Bishop was driving by when he saw the crash. One of the people he helped rescue was Indiana State University football player John Moore of Wheaton.

SEE ALSO | Indiana State University football players were going up to 90mph before fatal crash, survivor says

Three students were killed in the crash, including 18-year-old Christian Eubanks, another football player from Waukegan.

Bishop, also a student, was heading home when he came across the fiery wreckage in Riley, Indiana on Sunday morning.

"John had gotten himself basically out of the car. I helped pull him outside the woods. We went back and got Omarion," Bishop said.

A memorial has continued to grow at the crash site.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.