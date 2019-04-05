Windy City LIVE

Indie Lee Skincare

CHICAGO -- The founder of clean skincare brand Indie Lee stopped by Windy City LIVE ahead of her appearance at Nordstrom on Michigan Avenue.

Lee shared the details behind her brain tumor and what made her decide to launch a natural skincare line.

Lee will be at Nordstrom on Michigan Avenue at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 6th.

For more information about Indie Lee or to buy her products, please visit indielee.com or https://shop.nordstrom.com/c/indie-lee.
