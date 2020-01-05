9-month-old boy beaten to death in Chicago Lawn, autopsy finds

CHICAGO -- A 9-month-old infant died Saturday after being abused in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.Josue Juarez was rushed to Holy Cross Hospital about 6:15 p.m. after he was found unresponsive in the 3000 block of West 60th Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. Hospital staff told officers that Juarez had signs of "extensive trauma to the body," and he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.An autopsy Sunday said Juarez died of blunt head trauma and child abuse, according to the medical examiner's office. His death was ruled a homicide.A spokesman for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said they had not had prior contact with Juarez's family but that they were investigating the death.Chicago police said that no one was in custody Sunday afternoon.Area Central detectives are leading the investigation.