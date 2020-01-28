Infant shot in Uptown, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said an infant was shot and injured in the city's Uptown neighborhood Monday night.

Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet that the infant was struck by gunfire near the intersection of North Clarendon Avenue and West Leland Avenue.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 7:30 p.m. Guglielmi did not say exactly how old the baby is, or a gender.

No further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released. Police have not said what the infant's condition is. The baby is being taken to Lurie Children's Hospital for treatment.

Guglielmi reminded residents that anyone with information can report tips anonymously through cpdtip.com.



This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com for updates.
