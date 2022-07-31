Inflation frustration: Tips to save on some of the most expensive items, services

The I-team has been finding out how you can cut costs on Inflation.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here is a quick tip now to help you save amid inflation.

For credit card debt, knowledge is power. Know your interest rate and try paying off your balance every month to avoid paying interest.

On housing, be ready to pay higher interest rates and look into other financing options with a lower interest rate, like an FHA or VA loan.

If renting, try to negotiate with a private landlord.

For childcare, see if you can pool resources from other neighbors and friends, and perhaps look into sharing a nanny service or ask a provider for a sibling discount.

When carting the kids around, use loyalty apps from gas stations and pay with a credit card that gives you cash back.

On rising utilities, keep the shades closed during the day and turn the air conditioning to about 75-76 degrees

And don't forget to join loyalty programs for grocery stores and buy "store" or generic brands. Also, stick to a list.

Hopefully this will help you avoid inflation frustration.

