'Into the Woods' performer talks about show's opening on Broadway in Chicago

The hit musical just opened at the Nederlander Theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Broadway in Chicago is happy ever after for the next two weeks. "Into the Woods" just opened at the Nederlander Theatre.

The classic Stephen Sondheim revival has some of the fairytale mainstays, like Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and Cinderella's prince.

Sam Simahk has a few different roles in the show and came to ABC7 Chicago to talk about "Into the Woods" on Broadway in Chicago, his favorite thing about the city and representation in theatre.

RELATED: New Broadway in Chicago season lineup features 'Beetlejuice,' 'The Wiz' and more

"Into the Woods" is now playing at the James M. Nederlander Theatre through May 7. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $32.

Tickets for groups of 10 or more are available by calling (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.

The musical is recommended for ages 4 and above.