Intruder killed after Kenosha homeowner fights back, police say

Police said a man did force his way into a house, where he got into a physical fight with the homeowner, which ultimately led to the intruder's death.

KENOSHA, Wis. -- A Kenosha homeowner allegedly killed a man who attacked him in his house, according to police.

Kenosha police responded to the area near 64th Avenue and 69th Street just before 7:30 p.m. Friday after reports of someone damaging cars and attempting to enter several homes.

Among the homes being targeted was Jayme Raddatz.

"The guy was going absolutely crazy, throwing rocks at cars, houses," Raddatz recalled.

Raddatz said his family was getting ready for movie night when he heard a commotion. He went upstairs and saw his neighbor struggling with the intruder.

"He had his arm in trying to open the door. My neighbor was beating on his arm screaming for help," Raddatz said.

Police said the man did force his way into a house just blocks away, where he got into a physical fight with another homeowner, which ultimately led to the intruder's death.

"The intruder forced his way into one of the houses and attacked the homeowner. The homeowner fought back and the intruder was subsequently killed during the struggle," Kenosha police said in a Facebook post.

"We got a lot of blood over here. We got a stabbing, stab wound to the back," according to audio from the scene.

Kenosha police are calling it a death investigation and have not confirmed to how the intruder died.

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, spoke to WTMJ off camera and said she never thought something like this would happen in her quiet neighborhood.

"It was very shocking. This is a wonderful neighborhood," she said.

Police have not released any information about the person killed.