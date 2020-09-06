Jacob Blake

Jacob Blake talks in new video from hospital bed: 'It hurts to breathe'

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Jacob Blake shared an update on his recovery from his hospital bed in a new video his lawyer posted to Twitter Saturday evening.

Speaking directly to the camera, Blake said he is in constant pain in the roughly one-minute-long video.

Blake's attorney Ben Crump tweeted: "#JacobBlake released this powerful video message from his hospital bed today, reminding everyone just how precious life is. #JusticeForJacobBlake."

Jacob Blake, 29, was shot multiple times by Kenosha police as he leaned into his SUV with his young children inside.



"There's a lot more life out here to live, man," Blake said.

"I got staples in my back, staples in my damn stomach," Blake said. "You do not want to have to deal with this [expletive] man."

Blake only recently left the ICU at the Milwaukee hospital where he's had numerous surgeries since the August 23 shooting.

"Every 24 hours it's pain, it's nothing but pain," Blake said. "It hurts to breathe. It hurts to sleep. It hurts to move from side to side. It hurts to eat."

"Please, I'm telling you, change y'all's lives out there we can stick together, make some money, make everything easier for our people out here man because there's so much time that has been wasted," Blake said.

It's the most Blake has spoke publicly since he was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha police officer on August 23. Blake appeared on camera for the first time since the shooting a day earlier, when he waved from his hospital bed during a virtual court hearing.
Blake pleaded not guilty to three domestic abuse charges filed against him back in July.

Three Kenosha police officers remain suspended as Blake's shooting is investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Jacob Blake's family did not meet with President Donald Trump when he visited Kenosha Tuesday. Instead, they organized a day of service to spread messages of peace and love.

