Rep. Jan Schakowsky among members of Congress arrested at Supreme Court abortion rights protest

Video shows Capitol police leading her away on Tuesday afternoon. Officers said Schakowsky was blocking traffic and they did give her three warnings.
Today, I am making good trouble. #bansoffourbodies pic.twitter.com/rKEhcodpYd— Jan Schakowsky (@janschakowsky) July 19, 2022
More than a dozen other members of congress were also arrested.
Footage from the scene also shows Reps Cori Bush, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley on the road outside the Supreme Court building in Washington.
WATCH: Members of Congress arrested at abortion rights protest
Police are seen leading several people away from the scene, including New Jersey congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman. Pressley was also arrested by Capitol Police, her office confirmed.
Other angles show Ocasio-Cortez being led away by Capitol police officers.
Sarah Groh posted footage to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, writing, "not letting up, not for a minute."
Not letting up, not for a minute#AbortionRightsAreHumanRights @AyannaPressley @AOC @CoriBush @ReElectNydia @RashidaTlaib @RepBonnie @Andy_Levin pic.twitter.com/ngzq2K0fDU— Sarah Groh (@sarahgroh) July 19, 2022
Storyful's Angelina Fay contributed to this report.