New York man hailed as hero after breaking into school to shelter people from blizzard

A man in New York is being hailed a hero after breaking into a school to shelter nearly a dozen people from the massive blizzard.

BUFFALO, New York (WLS) -- A man in New York is being hailed a hero after breaking into a school to shelter nearly a dozen people from the massive blizzard.

Surveillance video shows Jay Withey walking strangers to the school.

Withey said he ended up stranded in his truck on his way to help a friend who was trapped in the storm.

RELATED: Buffalo, NY storm death toll rises to 39 as roads reopen, search for victims across area continues

He picked up two strangers along the way to help keep them warm.

His truck eventually ran out of gas, and that's when he found a nearby school and broke in.

Withey then went back out into the blizzard and found several older people who needed help.

ALSO SEE: Woman saves man with severe frostbite by getting him out of blinding blizzard conditions in New York

Once inside, they found food and even mats to sleep on.