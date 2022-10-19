Illinois governor candidates Pritzker, Bailey debate for last time before election

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey faced off in their final debate before the election in November.

The two went toe-to-toe with tough words for each other.

Bailey, who has frequently called Chicago a hellhole and the OK Corral because of crime, came up with a new nickname Tuesday night.

"I think Pritzkerville fits quite well because of Governor Pritzker. It's time for him to own in Chicago is the nightmare called Pritzkerville and it's still two weeks from Halloween," Bailey said.

"Darren Bailey just showed you that he has no plan to address crime in Chicago," Pritzker countered. "He wants to throw Chicago out of Illinois, calls it a hellhole. Look, everyone deserves to feel safe in their neighborhoods."

Interruptions frequently marred the debate. The candidates traded barbs on many topics including education, voting integrity and abortion.

"Talk about extremism, Governor Pritzker is perfectly fine with our children getting abortions without their parents knowing anything about it," Bailey said.

"We've got to make sure Illinois is a haven for women all across our state, so they can exercise those rights," Pritzker said.

Bailey, who was endorsed by Donald Trump in the primary, is now distancing himself from supporting Trump if he runs again.

"Nobody's announced their run for presidency yet, so I'll tell you that when they announced," said Bailey.

"He said when he accepted the endorsement of Donald Trump that he would roll out the red carpet for Donald Trump in 2024," Pritzker responded. "So which is it?"

The two were asked to end the debate saying something nice about their opponent.

"I admire the fact you married your high school sweetheart, that you've been together now for I think for 30 years," Pritzker said.

"I like your suits, you look good in them and I think that's awesome I hope that after the election, we can, maybe you can take me suit shopping," said Bailey.

Bailey left after the debate without taking questions from reporters, which Pritzker noted when he came out.

As for the polls that suggest Pritzker is comfortably in front, he said he and his campaign are taking nothing for granted.