2022 Election: Voter Information in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin

Register to Vote, Early Voting, Polling Info for Election Day

Follow these tips to save time when you head to the polls on Election Day.

The midterm election will be held on November 8, 2022. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Click here to find early voting locations.

Online voter registration ends on October 23.

Grace period voter registration in Illinois runs from October 12 through Election Day. All grace period voter registration must be done in person.

To find the nearest location to register to vote during the grace period:

Illinois State Board of Elections Springfield Office: 217-782-4141

Illinois State Board of Elections Chicago Office: 312-814-6440

How to Vote By Mail in Illinois

Click here to see the 2022 Illinois general election candidates

Early Voting

Early voting information and locations for Illinois

Early voting information and locations for Indiana

Early voting information and locations for Wisconsin

To find your polling place and local ballot:

Cook County Voter Information

Will County Voter Information

Kane County Voter Information

DuPage County Voter Information

McHenry County Voter Information

Lake County (Illinois) Voter Information

Chicago Board of Elections

Illinois Voter Information

Illinois Voter FAQ

Illinois Absentee Voting Information

Register to Vote FAQ Illinois

Register to Vote Online Illinois

Indiana Voter Information

Indiana Voter Portal

Indiana Absentee Voting Information

Indiana Voter Registration

Indiana Voter FAQ

Wisconsin Voter Information

Wisconsin Absentee Voting Information

Wisconsin Voter Registration

Wisconsin Voter FAQ

Federal Government and Voter Resources

The White House

Contact your U.S. Senator

U.S. Senate

Write your U.S. Representative

U.S. House of Representatives

Other Voter Guides and Voter Information

League of Women Voters of Illinois Voter Guide

Money in State Politics

Money in U.S. Elections