2022 Election: Voter Information in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin

The midterm election will be held on November 8, 2022. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Online voter registration ends on October 23.
Grace period voter registration in Illinois runs from October 12 through Election Day. All grace period voter registration must be done in person.
Illinois State Board of Elections Springfield Office: 217-782-4141
Illinois State Board of Elections Chicago Office: 312-814-6440
How to Vote By Mail in Illinois
Early Voting
To find your polling place and local ballot:
