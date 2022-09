Illinois General Election: Meet the candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress

Illinois General Election to be held on Nov. 8, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Meet the candidates for the 2022 Illinois General Election, which will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.

In the primary election held on June 28, voters selected Republican and Democratic nominees for statewide offices, U.S. Senate, Congress, the state Legislature, countywide positions and county board seats.

*Notes:

Clicking on the names highlighted in blue will take you directly to the candidate's website or social media page.

(I) = Incumbent

ILLINOIS GOVERNOR AND LT. GOVERNOR

DEMOCRAT

PRITZKER, JB | STRATTON, JULIANA (I)

REPUBLICAN

DARREN BAILEY | STEPHANIE TRUSSELL

LIBERTARIAN

SCOTT SCHLUTER | JOHN PHILLIPS

UNITED STATES SENATOR:

DEMOCRAT

TAMMY DUCKWORTH

REPUBLICAN

KATHY SALVI

LIBERTARIAN

BILL REDPATH

ATTORNEY GENERAL

DEMOCRAT

KWAME RAOUL (I)

REPUBLICAN

THOMAS G. DeVORE

LIBERTARIAN

DANIEL K. ROBIN

SECRETARY OF STATE

DEMOCRAT

ALEXI GIANNOULIAS

REPUBLICAN

DAN BRADY

LIBERTARIAN

JON STEWART

COMPTROLLER

DEMOCRAT

SUSANA A. MENDOZA (I)

REPUBLICAN

SHANNON L. TERESI

LIBERTARIAN

DEIRDRE McCLOSKEY

TREASURER

DEMOCRAT

MICHAEL W. FRERICHS

REPUBLICAN

TOM DEMMER

LIBERTARIAN

PRESTON NELSON

1st CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

DEMOCRAT

JONATHAN L. JACKSON

REPUBLICAN

ERIC CARLSON

2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

DEMOCRAT

ROBIN KELLY (I)

REPUBLICAN

THOMAS LYNCH

3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

DEMOCRAT

DELIA RAMIREZ

REPUBLICAN

JUSTIN BURAU

4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

DEMOCRAT

JESUS "CHUY" GARCIA (I)

REPUBLICAN

JAMES FALAKOS

WORKING CLASS PARTY

EDWARD HERSHEY

5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

DEMOCRAT

MIKE QUIGLEY

REPUBLICAN

TOMMY HANSON

INDEPENDENT

JERICO MATIAS CRUZ

6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

DEMOCRAT

SEAN CASTEN (I)

REPUBLICAN

KEITH PEKAU

7TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

DEMOCRAT

DANNY K. DAVIS (I)

8TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

DEMOCRAT

RAJA KRISHNAMOORTHI (I)

REPUBLICAN

CHRIS DARGIS

9TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

DEMOCRAT

JANICE D. SCHAKOWSKY (I)

REPUBLICAN

MAXWELL "MAX" RICE

10TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

DEMOCRAT

BRAD SCHNEIDER (I)

REPUBLICAN

JOSEPH SEVERINO

11TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

DEMOCRAT

BILL FOSTER (I)

REPUBLICAN

CATALINA LAUF

14TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

DEMOCRAT

LAUREN UNDERWOOD (I)

REPUBLICAN

SCOTT R. GRYDER

16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

DEMOCRAT

ELIZABETH 'LISA' HADERLEIN

REPUBLICAN

DARIN LaHOOD