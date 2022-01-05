GoFundMe for Jeff Dickerson's son raises $1.1M

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Afterat just 44 years old, a GoFundMe for his 11-year-old son has raised more than $1 million.Dickerson covered the Chicago Bears for two decades and was also part of the ABC7 family, covering the team when they played on the road.Dickerson's wife Caitlin died from cancer just two years ago.Their family launched Parker's Fund on GoFundMe to raise money for the couple's son. The organizer said Tuesday they are ending the fundraiser shortly after raising $1.1 million."Our entire family has been truly humbled by the outpouring of love and support for JD and Parker from this fundraiser. The funds raised, and the expressions of love and support, have far exceed all expectations," wrote Jen Hobin on behalf of Dickerson's extended family.The family urges anyone who still wishes to contribute to Dickerson's legacy consider donating to the Vaugh McClure and Jeff Dickerson Foundation.They are also drawing attention to colon cancer, which claimed JD's life at just 44 years old. Dr. Neil Perlman was diagnosed with the same cancer at 44 and after chemotherapy was able to recover. But he lost his sister Elissa to colon cancer at 42, and his mother Doris also had it. He now works to spread the word about, which is an indication of a genetic link to the disease."Most of the people genetically predisposed to colon cancer have Lynch syndrome and the testing has gotten so easy with mouth swabs and blood work," Perlman said.Actor Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer a year ago at the age of 43. The American Cancer Society and others recommend getting a colonoscopy starting at age 45. Many medical experts say if any good can come out of these tragic colon cancer deaths, it will encourage people to get tested.Doctors say screening for colon cancer is especially important because early detection makes it more treatable. In fact, with stage one, there is a 90% survival rate.