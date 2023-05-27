A 17-year-old was shot just before 10:30 p.m. inside a home in the 9700 block of South Merrill Avenue, Chicago police said.

Teen shot after opening front door of South Side home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen was shot in his Jeffrey Manor home after opening the front door Friday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 9700 block of South Merrill Avenue, police said. The 17-year-old male victim was still inside the home when he was shot in the leg.

He was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.

The shooting was one of multiple Friday night across the city during a violent start to the holiday weekend.

Police continue to investigate. No further information was immediately available.

