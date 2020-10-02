Jemel Roberson death: No charges against Midlothian Officer Ian Covey in 2018 deadly shooting of Robbins security guard, Kim Foxx's office says

Midlothian police Officer Ian Covey fatally shot Jemel Roberson in November 2018
Roberson was working as an armed security guard when a shooting broke out at Manny's Blue Room. Illinois State Police said Roberson was holding the shooter down when a responding Midlothian officer shot him after ordering Roberson to put his gun down.
Kim Foxx's office said Friday the evidence is "insufficient" to support criminal charges against Covey.
"While this conclusion may not be the result that many have hoped for, I can assure you that this investigation was conducted with the highest level of scrutiny by prosecutors in my office's Law Enforcement Accountability Division and the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force," Foxx said in a statement.
The LEAD is made up of veteran prosecutors who review investigations and prosecute police officers charged with criminal offenses. It also determines whether filing criminal charges is appropriate.
The scope of this investigation included interviewing over 100 witnesses and evaluating physical evidence and information surrounding the events, the state's attorney's office said.
Additionally, the Office of the Illinois State's Attorney Appellate Prosecutor conducted a secondary review of the state's attorney's investigation.
"I am acutely aware in this age of civil unrest that police-involved shootings are viewed under a microscope, as they very well should be. The death of Jemel Roberson is tragically heartbreaking, and while it might feel to some people like justice was not served here, I have both an ethical and legal obligation to make charging decisions based on the law and the evidence," Foxx said.
Foxx's office has made the case investigation available on the state's attorney's office website.
Illinois State Police conducted the initial investigation into the shooting, but the state's attorney's office is responsible for making any criminal charging decisions.
Midlothian's police chief has called the incident "friendly fire."
Both protesters and Roberson's family have called for justice in the deadly shooting. His family is expected to hold a press conference at noon Friday.
Roberson's family has also filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit.
