'This was homicidal policing': Controversy grows after Midlothian cop shoots security guard Jemel Roberson

EMBED </>More Videos

Jemel Roberson, a 26-year-old bouncer at Manny's Blue Room in Robbins, was fatally shot by Midlothian police.

By
MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) --
A group of demonstrators protested Tuesday outside the Midlothian Police Department following the police shooting of a nightclub security guard.

"This was not reckless policing, this was homicidal policing," said activist Eric Russell.

Activists called the shooting racist.

The Midlothian police officer who fatally shot Jemel Roberson, 26, at Manny's Blue Room in Robbins early Sunday has not been identified.

RELATED: Family files lawsuit after nightclub security guard shot by Midlothian police officer

However, activists are calling on the Cook County State's Attorney to prosecute the officer, a four-year veteran of the department who has been put on administrative leave.

Before the shooting, the Midlothian police officer was called to assist Robbins police, who were called to the bar after reports of gunfire.

Roberson had apparently detained a gunman who had fired shots in the bar.

The officer -- possibly unaware Roberson was a security guard -- shot him when he saw that he had a gun.

Midlothian police Chief Daniel Delaney said he's waiting for the Illinois State Police to finish their investigation, but for now, issued a statement saying that Roberson was a brave man who was doing his best to end an active shooter situation

RELATED: Midlothian police officer shoots bouncer at Robbins nightclub

Delaney said the department is sadden by the tragic incident and extended condolences to Roberson's family and his friends.

Roberson was an accomplished gospel musician who was hoping to become a police officer.

The case has attracted national attention.

Former Robbins resident and Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade tweeted about the shooting on Tuesday: "Speechless! Even after hearing he was one of 'the good guys' he's still shot like his life doesn't matter! A man that was doing his job to protect the lives of others and protect the town he lived in. I grew up streets away from Mannys Blue Room in Robbins this hurts my heart. "

An attorney for Roberson's family said that regardless of race, the shooting was unjustified shooting. The family has filed a lawsuit.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingshots firedpolice-involved shootingRobbinsMidlothian
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Family files lawsuit after nightclub security guard shot by Midlothian police
Midlothian police officer shoots bouncer at Robbins night club
Top Stories
Man accused of killing Harvey barber surrenders to police
'Not a monster': Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
Juror dismissed, opening statements delayed in 'El Chapo' trial in New York
200 Chicago preschoolers' letters to Santa help make wishes come true
Michelle Obama kicks off book tour for 'Becoming' in Chicago
Hear Alexa apologize to Chicago for Amazon HQ2 rejection
Girl, 16, sexually assaulted after being forced into vehicle on Far South Side
Chicago is one of the best cities for singles, study finds
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold and blustery
Missing grandfather found dismembered in neighbor's home
CPD sergeant honored for off-duty arrest in attack on 91-year-old man
Juul to eliminate social media accounts, stop retail sales of flavors
More News