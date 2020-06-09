Protesters demand justice in 2018 shooting death of Robbins security guard Jemel Roberson by Midlothian cop

ROBBINS, Ill. (WLS) -- Monday night local activists protested the 2018 fatal police shooting of Jemel Roberson, demanding justice in for his death.Roberson, 26, was shot and killed in November 2018 while he was working security at Manny's Blue Room.There was a shooting at the bar and Roberson was able to pin the shooter to the ground, but when a Midlothian police officer got there he shot and killed Roberson.That officer has not faced charges. Illinois State Police are leading the investigation and the Cook County State's Attorney's Office is still reviewing the case.Roberson's family has also filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit as that litigation works its way through state court.