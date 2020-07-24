Weather

Jerry Taft, ABC7 meteorologist for 33 years, dies at 77

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jerry Taft, who served as a meteorologist at ABC7 for 33 years before retiring in January 2018, died peacefully Thursday night surrounded by family members. He was 77 years old.

Jerry is survived by his wife Shana and his children Skylar, Storm, Danna and Jay.

While reflecting on his career when he retired from ABC7, Jerry said he did not intend to become a television meteorologist and became interested in meteorology from flying airplanes.

He was a captain in the Air Force in Texas when he took the local weatherman in San Antonio up for a publicity flight for the military. Then, that weatherman turned the tables and put Jerry on the air.

"They said we'll give you fourteen-fifty. I figured $1,450 a month, bought new suits. It was $14.50 a show. Got my first check, it was $62," he said.

Jerry was well-known for for his sense of humor and his ability to laugh at mistakes.

"One of the things that makes him so approachable is the fact that he doesn't take himself seriously, he's taking what he does professionally seriously, never himself," said Alan Krashesky when Jerry retired.

"People remember the laugh, I don't know how many newscasts there have been where he gets the giggles," said Kathy Brock when Jerry retired.

We extend our condolences to the Taft family.
