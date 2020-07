Jerry Taft Remembrance: Looking back at when he burst into uncontrollable laughter

Video Playlist: Reflecting on Jerry Taft's Weather Career

EMBED >More News Videos (1 of 8) Watch Jerry Taft's final forecast on ABC7.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As we remember our former colleague Jerry Taft, who died Thursday at 77, the thing many remember best about him was his laugh.His laugh was well-known to ABC7 viewers, perhaps most famously during a newscast on August 6, 2009.As anchor Ravi Baichwal made a comment after a segment while transitioning to the weather forecast, Jerry burst out laughing and could barely compose himself as he delivered he forecast.Jerry died peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday night.