Former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. hospitalized with food poisoning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former congressman Jesse Jackson, Jr. is hospitalized with food poisoning, his representatives said.Jackson's camp said he had a chopped liver appetizer at a restaurant in the West Loop on December 5. A couple days later Jackson had fallen ill with food poisoning.Last week he was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment, and had a high fever for several days.Jackson remains in the hospital and is recovering from his illness, his spokesperson said.Jackson, Jr. had been out celebrating the release of his newest book "The Finger of God" when he ate the food that made him ill, his representative said.