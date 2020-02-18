Go behind the scenes at Jimmy Kimmel Live's Hollywood studio with late night host

Ever wonder what goes on behind the scenes of Jimmy Kimmel Live? ABC 7 Chicago got to tag along with the late night host to see his Hollywood studio."This building is more than 100 years old," Kimmel said. "It's the closest thing we have to history besides Larry King here in Los Angeles."From the broadcast studio to the VIP Green Room with a couch Beyonce sat on, Kimmel shared some tidbits about his show many people may not know.Kimmel said the number one perk of Hollywood is the free craft service table.He even gave us a peak at the "Mean Tweet" corner where he said a lot of famous people have shed tears."So this is kind of like a little bit haunted," he joked.Believe it or not, Kimmel also has a "real desk" other than the one you see on TV, which he claims he likes to keep "very tidy and stocked with Tums."