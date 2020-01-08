VIDEO: Jiu-Jitsu instructor stops would-be thief in Lincoln Square

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Video from Chicago's North Side captured a man apparently trying to break into a car until the owner, a Jiu-Jitsu instructor, showed up.

The incident occurred in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood on December 28.

Video shows a man going through the car, but then the owner, who is a Jiu-Jitsu instructor and another man run up and stop the would-be thief.

The instructor, Idriz Redzovic, tackled the man and pinned him down until police got there. But he refused to press charges.

"Maybe this is the wake-up call he needed to turn his life in another direction," Redzovic said.

Redzovic said that if he ever finds out who the man is, he'd offer to teach him Jiu-Jitsu to help him continue on a better path.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln squarechicago crimesurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News