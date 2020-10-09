chicago proud

Janyce "JJ" Johnson celebrates 50 years on the job with Kickert School Bus Lines

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Colleagues old and new came out to celebrate Janyce Johnson's 50th anniversary as a driver for Kickert School Bus Lines.

"Kind of embarrassed, you know, I don't feel like I earned it," she said. "I just come to work every day!"

But it's that humble attitude and her strong work ethnic and leadership skills that are so appreciated by her fellow drivers.

"JJ is a wonderful, wonderful person, if you want to have an employee that comes to work, does her job, you don't even know she's around- she's perfect," said DeAnne Montella, Operation Manager Kickert School Bus Lines.

"I've been in the business since 2006 and I've never send anything like this before, but it is a joyous occasion," said Felicia Diggs with Kickert School Bus Lines.

"It feels inspirational to have somebody who works that long and the great reward too of being a dedicated worker is finding out how many people appreciate it, just by the crowd that came out to help her celebrate," said Lynwood Mayor Eugene Williams.

When you do anything for 50 years, it's bound to come full circle - in JJ's case, many of her colleagues used to be students on her bus!

"I've absolutely known her, she was, in my high school my senior year she was my bus driver," said Debbie Ciplar. "It's wonderful, absolutely wonderful, so you know I think the world of her!"

JJ said the biggest change since she started has been the attitude of the older students.

"When you're young, they think you're one of them and they kind of want to listen to you, and then you have that time when you're 30, 40 and they think you're their mother and they don't want to listen," Johnson said. "But now they think you're their grandma and they want to listen again!"

For now, JJ said she looks forward to the day when in-school learning resumes and she can see all her students once again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslynwoodbus driverchicago proud
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Open Books helps Pilsen children not fall behind on reading
Oak Forest HS teacher conducts class from historic sites, gets surprise from SW Airlines
Barbecue for the Troops 2020 includes month-long USO fundraiser
Activism comes to life in Goodman Theatre show
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wicker Park woman reunited with stolen puppy after attacked on walk
Boy, 3, shot in foot after getting ahold of gun: CPD
$5K reward offered in hit-and-run that left Chicago father in coma
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana as a Cat. 2 storm
IL reports 2,818 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths
20% of Chicagoans could carry COVID-19 antibodies, research indicates
More than $100M in Cook Co. property tax refunds unclaimed, treasurer says
Show More
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys claim he is being treated unfairly
Vegan-friendly cafe offers more than just alcohol-infused cupcakes
City cites businesses violating COVID-19 restrictions
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
More TOP STORIES News