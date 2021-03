EMBED >More News Videos In the age of Zoom calls and Skype, telephone interviews sound a little archaic and might actually create a little anxiety.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The pandemic has cost a lot of people their jobs. On top of that, it's taking a lot of people longer to find a new job.So experts say it's important to work on your network between jobs.Andy Challenger with the job placement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas joined ABC7 with some networking tips such as making a list of all your contacts, have a Zoom lunch with at least one new contact each week and build out your social media profiles.And people looking for employment can find more resources as part of our Ready To Work series.