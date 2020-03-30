Coronavirus

Chicago folk music star John Prine hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms, family says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Legendary Chicago singer-songwriter John Prine is hospitalized in critical condition with COVID-19 symptoms, according to his family.

Prine was hospitalized Thursday and intubated Saturday night, his family said in a statement on Twitter.

Prine was a giant in the 1970's Chicago folk music scene.

His wife Fiona tested positive for the virus on March 18.

Prine is a multiple Grammy-winner who graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood, where he worked as a mailman before becoming a music legend.
