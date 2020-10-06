celebrity deaths

Johnny Nash, singer behind hit 'I Can See Clearly Now,' dies at 80

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston singer and songwriter Johnny Nash has died at the age of 80.

The reggae and pop singer had reportedly been dealing with a decline in his health recently.

Nash is best known for his 1972 hit "I Can See Clearly Now." The record sold more than a million copies and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in November of that year.

The singer was born in Houston and grew up in the historic Third Ward neighborhood. He was one of the first non-Jamaican singers to record reggae music in Kingston, Jamaica.

Nash and his son ran a recording studio in Houston called Nashco Music.
