Group calls on mayor to return Chicago Columbus statues following unfavorable report

The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans responding today to the recommendation to permanently remove the Christopher Columbus statues from Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans responding today to the recommendation to permanently remove the Christopher Columbus statues from Chicago.

RELATED: https://abc7chicago.com/chicago-christopher-columbus-statue-mayor-lori-lightfoot-monuments-grant-park/12142855/

"We are calling out, once again, for the mayor to meet with us to discuss the safe return of the statues," said Ron Onesti, president of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans. "We expect her to honor her words and stick to her position regarding not erasing history."

The statues were removed in July 2020, following protests grew out of the national outcry and protests over the murder of George Floyd and fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

The Grant Park statue was the focus of a protest that turned into a violent clash between Chicago police and protesters after protesters tried to tear it down.

WATCH: Crews remove Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park

The Monument Commission's report said "the image of Columbus has become a bitter reminder of centuries of exploitation, conquest and genocide." The Committee also recommended permanently removing or altering 41 Chicago monuments.

Those recommendations now go to the mayor who can implement or ignore them.