Man charged with attempted murder for stabbing Joliet officer after barricade situation: police

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a south suburban police officer early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Joliet police officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Bevan Drive West just before 4 a.m. for a well-being check after a 911 call, authorities said. The homeowners told officers that Francisco Alvarez, a 42-year-old Glendale Heights resident, had been staying with them.

Police said officers spoke with Alvarez, who said he called 911 after seeing someone he didn't know in the yard. They searched the outside area of home, but did not find anything, and left the area.

About an hour later, around 5:11 a.m., officers went back to the home after hearing that Alvarez barricaded himself inside a coat closet, police said. Officers determined that Alvarez may be suffering from a mental health crisis, and spoke with him through the closet door, requesting that he come out.

Police said officers then opened the closet door, and Alvarez emerged, holding a large knife in his right hand. Alvarez thrust the knife at officers, stabbing one in her stomach.

Officers discharged a Taser, which was ineffective, police said. They disarmed and placed him into custody after a struggle.

The Joliet Fire Department transported the injured officer was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

Alvarez was transported to Silver Cross Hospital, where he remains under guard. He was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery of a peace officer.

"This morning was another example of how increasingly dangerous a police officer's job is. Our officers had only milliseconds to respond to this life-threatening situation. I commend my officers for their attempts at de-escalating the incident and their quick reaction to this dangerous threat," said Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans.