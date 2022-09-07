Police investigating bomb threat at Timber Ridge Middle School in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet police are responded to Timber Ridge Middle School to investigate a bomb threat at the school Wednesday, according to the department.
Officers responded just after 1 p.m.and all students and staff were immediately evacuated, police said in a tweet.
Officers with K9's are completing an extensive search of the school and the building is clear.
There is no indication of an active shooter and there are no reported injuries, police said.
No other details have been released at this time.