Police investigating bomb threat at Timber Ridge Middle School in Joliet

Joliet police are responding to Timber Ridge Middle School to investigate an unspecified threat to the school Wednesday, according to the department.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet police are responded to Timber Ridge Middle School to investigate a bomb threat at the school Wednesday, according to the department.

Officers responded just after 1 p.m.and all students and staff were immediately evacuated, police said in a tweet.

Officers with K9's are completing an extensive search of the school and the building is clear.

There is no indication of an active shooter and there are no reported injuries, police said.

No other details have been released at this time.