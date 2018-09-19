Jon Burge, disgraced former CPD commander, dead at 70

Jon Burge, a disgraced former Chicago Police Department commander, died at age 70 in Florida, officials said Wednesday.

Burge was found guilty on June 28, 2010, of lying about the torture of suspects. He was convicted by a jury on all three charges of federal perjury and obstruction of justice. He did not react as the verdicts were read.

Jurors deliberated for three days in the case before determining Burge lied about the torture of suspects during the 1970s and 1980s on sworn documents in 2003. In those documents, Burge said he did not torture suspects nor did he know of torture at Area 2 police headquarters. He was fired from the CPD in 1993 over allegations that he mistreated a suspect. He was not charged with torture because of the statute of limitations.

Burge was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison and was released in 2014.

The Fraternal Order of Police issued this statement on its Facebook page Wednesday:

"The Fraternal Order of Police does not believe the full story about the Burge cases has ever been told, particularly the case that led to his sole conviction, the exoneration of Madison Hobley for an arson that killed seven people. Hopefully, that story will be told in the coming years. We offer our condolences to the Burge family."

