Jonas Brothers receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The New Jersey natives formed the band in 2005 and skyrocketed to fame with hits like "S.O.S." and "Year 3000."

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Hollywood Boulevard was 'burnin' up' Monday with fans as the Jonas Brothers received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Knowing our grandkids will be able to come see this is really meaningful and that we got to share this with our incredible fans," said Nick Jonas.

The multi-platinum pop stars took a six-year hiatus before coming back in 2019, releasing the song "Sucker."

The "Sucker" music video features their famous wives Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. All of them were praised by Kevin, Nick and Joe on Monday.

And the hundreds of singing fans got some recognition, too.

"You have been the driving force behind everything we do so thank you," said Kevin Jonas.

The brothers gave fans another treat by announcing their new album called "The Album" will debut May 5.