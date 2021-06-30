Sports

Jonathan Toews health: Blackhawks captain says he suffered from chronic immune response syndrome

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Toews discloses illness which kept him out last season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews revealed Wednesday that chronic immune response syndrome kept him from playing last season.

Toews said his body "just fell apart."

"My immune system was reacting to everything I did, any kind of stress, anything I would do throughout the day it was always kind of that stress response," Toews said.


He thanked Hawks fans and his teammates for their support and he said he's ready to get back to the ice and play.

Toews, 33, has played 13 seasons with the Blackhawks, including three Stanley Cup championships. He missed all of last season after disclosing he was suffering from an undisclosed illness.
