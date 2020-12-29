Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews out indefinitely with illness

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Blackhawks will be without their captain Jonathan Toews is out indefinitely as he deals with an illness and will not be with team when they begin training camp for the 2021 season.In a statement released by the team, Toews said, "This offseason, I've been experiencing symptoms that have left me feeling drained and lethargic. I am working with doctors so I can better understand my condition."Until I can get my health back to a place where I feel I can perform at an elite level and help my team, I will not be joining the Blackhawks for training camp. I do not have a timetable for when I will rejoin the team. I am extremely disappointed, but it wouldn't be fair to myself or my teammates to attempt to play in my current condition.I am grateful for the continuous support from and ongoing communication with the Blackhawks organization. Stan Bowman, Rocky Wirtz, Danny Wirtz, Jeremy Colliton and my teammates have been nothing but understanding of my situation, and I appreciate them standing by me.To Blackhawks fans, I will continue to do whatever I can to get back on the ice and return to play the game I love for the team I love. I will not be making any further comment at this time and ask everyone to please respect my privacy as I focus on my health and recovery."Toews, 32, has played 13 seasons with the Blackhawks, including three Stanley Cup championships.Blackhawks president of hockey operations Stan Bowman said in a statement,"Jonathan's health is our top priority as he deals with this medical issue. The Chicago Blackhawks organization and our medical staff will provide all necessary resources to help him return to playing hockey. While he will not report to training camp on January 3 and will be out indefinitely, we will continue to support him as he is an important part of our family. I've been in regular communication with Jonathan recently and will continue that as he takes care of his health.The health and privacy of all our players is paramount to the Chicago Blackhawks organization. We care about Jonathan, and we know how badly he wants to be with his teammates competing on the ice. We will provide further updates on his status as circumstances change and do not have a timetable for his return."The Blackhawks will also be without another center, Kirby Dach, who suffered a fractured wrist when they get their season underway on January 13 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.