Jones College Prep students hold sit-in after antisemitic Halloween costume contest incident

Students at Jones College Prep held a sit-in protest after a student dressed in what many saw as a Nazi uniform for a Halloween costume contest.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Students at Jones College Prep held a sit-in protest Monday after a student dressed in what many perceived as a Nazi uniform for a Halloween costume contest.

The students involved in the sit-in said they were protesting the costume incident as well as the administration, which they say has long ignored reports of misconduct.

Several dozen students participated in the sit-in in the lobby of Jones College Prep, where a week ago a student dressed up in what the school called a "German military uniform" and many students perceived as a Nazi uniform, and goose-stepped across the stage during a costume contest. The incident was caught on video.

Last week Chicago Public Schools removed Principal Joseph Powers pending an investigation into his handling of the incident, but students at the sit-in said there needs to be broader accountability.

"I feel like the administration completely mishandled this event, and also the fact that they allowed a student to come into school dressed as a Nazi is just absolutely disgusting to me," said Max Korte, student.

"We're calling on CPS because this issue goes deeper than just some costume. It goes deeper than the misconduct here at Jones, but the misconduct of the district," said student Jaheim Johnson.

CPS said they have launched a full investigation into the incident.

Last spring the local school council at Jones College Prep requested CPS begin the formal process of firing Powers, alleging that for years he ignored complaints of misconduct among students and staff.

ABC7 reached out to CPS regarding the Monday sit-in but have not yet heard back. Last week CPS acknowledged the harm that the Halloween incident may have caused and said it was inconsistent with the district's values.