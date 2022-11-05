Jones College Prep principal 'removed from duties' after student wears antisemitic costume

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The principal of Jones Collee Prep has been removed from their duties for the duration of an investigation into an antisemitic costume a student wore to school on Halloween.

Chicago Public Schools officials sent a letter to parents confirming the incident in which the student wore a "German military uniform" as a Halloween costume, "an act that was widely recognized by many students, staff, and members of our broader CPS community as antisemitic."

CPS said they have launched a full investigation into the incident and, in the meantime, have relieved the school's principal Joseph Powers of his duties pending its results.

"This incident caused harm to many students and staff, and it is completely inconsistent with our values as a school district. It also comes at a time when hateful speech and hateful attacks are on the rise, especially against Jewish Americans," CPS said. "We have an obligation not only to prevent bias-based harm in CPS schools, but to ensure that when students and staff go out to the broader community, they carry with them the values of tolerance, inclusion, and anti-bigotry."