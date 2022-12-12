90-year-old great-grandma finally graduates from NIU 70 years after dropping out to start family

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 90-year-old college graduate is making Chicago proud tonight!

Joyce DeFauw crossed the stage Sunday in DeKalb, as she graduated from Northern Illinois University.

DeFauw received her Bachelor's degree in General Studies.

She started college in 1951 but dropped out to get married and have children.

The grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 24 said it was her family who encouraged her to return.

"Don't give up. Even if you do quit, go back," DeFauw said. "Just hang in there. Keep learning. Keep giving thanks. It's there for you. Just go for it."