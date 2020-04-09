Judge orders changes at Cook County Jail but no detainee release, despite COVID-19 risk

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Despite the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly is not ordering the mass release of detainees from the Cook County Jail.According to a ruling issued Thursday, medically vulnerable detainees will not be forced to be segregated from the rest of the population nor will the court require transfer of all detainees who live on a tier where someone has already tested positive for the coronavirus.In the 37-page ruling, Kennelly required Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart to establish policies to promptly test symptomatic detainees and those who had contact with symptomatic detainees. The ruling also requires the enforcement of social distancing during the intake process of new inmates and directs the sheriff's office to provide "soap and/or hand sanitizer" to all detainees. It also directs Dart to provide sanitation supplies to jail staff.The judge declined a request by attorneys representing detainees in the jail to issue all detainees personal protective equipment. Instead, in the ruling, jail officials will only be required to provide PPE for those detainees quarantined after having been exposed to a symptomatic detainee.Earlier Thursday, citing "risks to the health and safety of City residents," attorneys from the Chicago Department of Law attempted to stop any wholesale release of prisoners from the COVID-19-infected Cook County Jail.A city filing in federal court painted a blunt assessment of what would happen if all medically compromised detainees were to be freed from the jail, as some were asking in a civil lawsuit."The vast majority of detainees released from Cook County Jail would return to Chicago to reside," according to Corporation Counsel Mark A. Flessner, who submitted an amicus curiae brief known as a "friend of the court" filing. Flessner is joined in the motion by Deputy Corporation Counsel Stephen J. Kane.The "consequences could be substantial" if large numbers of the 4,500 county jail detainees were released, city officials maintained. "The relief sought by Plaintiffs threatens to consume the resources of the City and endanger the health of its residents."However, Kennelly said the city's concerns played "no appreciable role" in his ruling.More than 250 detainees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest jail figures Thursday. An additional 150 correctional officers and other jail personnel are also being treated for COVID-19. One prisoner died this week of "apparent complications due to COVID-19."City attorneys say the Chicago Department of Public Health has conducted an on-site review at the jail and recommended strategies for minimizing the risk of infection and provided tens of thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment.Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, who also opposes a general release, says that his office is complying with federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regulations to combat the cluster of COVID-19. Dart says sanitary and cleaning equipment and personal hygiene supplies are being distributed to detainees in the jail tiers."Sheriff's officers and county medical professionals are aggressively working round-the-clock to combat the unprecedented global coronavirus pandemic," the sheriff said.The I-Team is interviewing both Dart and attorneys for the detainees in the suit and will update this breaking story throughout Thursday afternoon.