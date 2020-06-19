These restaurants are celebrating Juneteenth with $6.19 food deals

The booming website BlackPeopleEats.com promotes black-owned eateries across the Chicago area.
In honor of Juneteenth, the website creator Jeremy Joyce has put together something extra special for anyone with an appetite. He has partnered with more than 70 restaurants for the inaugural Juneteenth Restaurant Celebration, where customers are offered different food specials for $6.19 or $16.19 for larger orders.
"This is important because it's going to help revitalize the black dollar in the black community," Joyce said. "So, we want all of us to join us this weekend as we all celebrate Black owned restaurants for Juneteenth."
RELATED: What is Juneteenth? The history behind the holiday celebrating the end of slavery
Whether you are a connoisseur of black cuisine or you're finally ready to give it a try, visit BlackPeopleEats for dozens of Juneteenth specials.