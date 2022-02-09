Aurora makes Juneteenth a paid city holiday

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin signed a resolution tonight, making Juneteenth a paid holiday for city workers.
That resolution earned unanimous approval from Aurora's City Council.
Last year, Juneteenth was made a federal holiday.
It honors the end of slavery in the United States.
The city scheduled the vote for February so that it would fall during Black History Month.
Aurora has an entire month of programming planned, called Aurora In Black.
